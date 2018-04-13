Overrated/Underrated: 'The Simpsons' fails fans with Apu, and what's left of Fleetwood Mac

What's left of Fleetwood Mac: Again proving that some chains can be broken many times, Lindsey Buckingham has parted ways with Fleetwood Mac and will be replaced by Crowded House's Neil Finn and former Heartbreaker Mike Campbell. While this opens up some exciting prospects for building rock fantasy camp rosters for any fractured band looking to juice ticket sales among the curious (Moses Sumney subbing for Morrissey in a reunited Smiths?), it's clear that this is no longer the band of "Go Your Own Way" — unless the next tour draws only from the Peter Green era, which would be fine.