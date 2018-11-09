Overrated/Underrated: The toxic cynicism of 'House of Cards,' and a requiem for FilmStruck

‘House of Cards’: Although this series was the first stop for Netflix on its drive to dominate streaming content, the best that can be said for its brand of bleak political intrigue is that it finally dispatched another loathsome TV antihero in Frank Underwood while elevating his spouse in Robin Wright. But long before the allegations against Kevin Spacey ended his run, the show existed as a grim exercise in confirming the worst fears about government with its every Machiavellian twist. Recent history has proved the show was almost optimistic in some respects, but its legacy of feeding into real-world cynicism and apathy will be remembered far longer.