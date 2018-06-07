Underrated/Overrated: 'Star Wars' fans behaving badly and Neko Case's persistent wonders

‘Star Wars’ fans: It’s difficult to say this as someone who grew up on Tosche Station and various Yoda-isms, but after another week that saw devotees of the franchise behaving badly, the best thing may be for the most committed of them to march into the ocean at the next convention. The latest victim is Kelly Marie Tran of “The Last Jedi,” who deleted her Instagram account after being bullied by fans who like their “Star Wars” the way it looked some 40 years ago. Guess what, gang? Those three movies are still available for purchase. Nothing else about them belongs to you or ever has.