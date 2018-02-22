A changing of guard: After unthinkable tragedy, Generation Z emerges loud and clear

"People are saying that it's not time to talk about gun control, and we can respect that," Cameron Kasky, a junior at the high school, said on ABC's "This Week." "Here's the time: March 24," Kasky continued. "In every single city, we are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives. This isn't about the GOP. This isn't about the Democrats. This is about the adults. We feel neglected. At this point, you're either with us or you're against us."