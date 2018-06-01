Ryan Murphy's dance musical 'Pose' strikes gold with a strong LGBTQ cast

Created by Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals and Murphy's "Glee" and "American Horror Story" co-creator Brad Falchuk, the series, which debuts Sunday on FX, will strike some as a fictional expansion of Jennie Livingston's 1990 documentary on the scene, "Paris Is Burning," shot around the time that "Pose" is set. Indeed, it's a film the "Pose" creators seemed to have gone through frame by frame, mining it for themes and details and working them into something less gritty, more dreamlike and fantastic and romantic. At the same time, they scrupulously communicate the rites and rules of the scene, threading them with love stories, theatrical drama and sports tropes and social issues.