Fierce, vulnerable, voluble: 36 minutes with Rose McGowan

At several points throughout the conversation, the former star of "Charmed" launches into bellicose, quasi-messianic speeches that make her sound like a latter-day Daenerys Targaryen. ("These men, I could break them with my pinkie. Why are they allowed to govern us, the worms?" and "I'm trying to destroy a … system that's been around for millennia. Right now we're running alongside of a burning bus driven by a … madman.") A few hours later, she'll sit for a similarly discomfiting interview on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," one that she'll defend on Twitter as "a Dick Cavett free form hangout." And on Friday, she announced via Twitter that she was canceling the rest of her public appearances after a contentious exchange at a book reading.