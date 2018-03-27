'Roseanne' review: Roseanne Barr and cast reunite for an update on the iconic sitcom

Lloyd: Were you a fan of the original show? I watched it faithfully as an ordinary citizen (I started writing about television in its penultimate season, back in 1996), and hung on through its off-the-rails metafictional final year. I can tell you the exact moment I fell in love with it -- when Darlene (Sara Gilbert), in the seventh grade in Season 2, reluctantly reads her pain-of-being-young-and-unseen poem, "To Whom It May Concern," at a school assembly. I had never seen a kid like her in a family sitcom. There were plenty of shows in which a child "had a problem," usually something a parent helped solve by the episode's end, but this was something deeper and less tractable. And Barr was great in this scene too, watching her, and learning something new about her child. (I just watched a clip of it again, and it still destroys me.)