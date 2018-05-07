Royal wedding watch 2018: All the specials to see before the big day

Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m.
“The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan,” E!
The entertainment cable network gets a head start on the competition with this wedding special, which will look back at how Princess Diana and
Friday, May 11 at 8 p.m.
“Meghan Markle: An American Princess,” Fox
The network behind the reality competition “I Want to Marry ‘Harry’” gets into the fray with this two-hour special featuring interviews with Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell and Prince Harry biographer Katie Nicholl. The telecast promises to “give viewers a unique look and insight into her journey,” from Southern California girl to soon-to-be British royal.
Sunday, May 13 at 8 p.m.
“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” Lifetime
Markle may be done with Hollywood, but Hollywood isn’t done with her. This TV movie stars Murray Fraser (“The Loch”) and Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones”) as Prince Harry and Markle, respectively, and details the romance, going back all the way to their first date and the intense media circus ignited when the duo went public.
Sunday, May 13 at 9 p.m.
“Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle,” Smithsonian Channel
This regular series devotes an hourlong special episode to Markle. The special installment will compare Markle’s journey to those of other actresses who transitioned from Hollywood royalty to actual royalty, most notably Grace Kelly and Rita Hayworth. The episode will also examine the beginnings of her relationship with Prince Harry, and look ahead to how the royal family will impact her, and how she’ll impact the royal family.
Monday, May 14 — Thursday, May 17, 10 p.m.; Friday, May 18 at 10:30 p.m.
“
Royal Wedding Watch,” PBS
Why stop at one special? Former “Today” anchor Meredith Vieira and British TV personality Matt Baker will host a five-part series from London in the days leading up to the wedding. Along with Historic Royal Palaces’ joint chief curator Lucy Worsley and BBC presenter Anita Rani, who will provide nightly updates from wedding venue Windsor Castle, the team will touch on everything from royal etiquette to wedding planning.
Wednesday, May 16 at 10 p.m.
“Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan,” NBC
Hosted by “Today” anchors
Friday, May 18 at 10 p.m.
“20/20,” ABC
While many of the specials leading up to the big day are focusing on new royal family member Markle, the newsmagazine will report through the lens of Prince Harry. The special promises a deep dive into the two most important women in his life: his late mother, Princess Diana, and his bride-to-be, particularly examining similarities between the two. The broadcast will also cover last-minute details of the wedding hours before it begins.
