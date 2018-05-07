Royal wedding watch 2018: All the specials to see before the big day

Meghan Markle has officially stepped away from her TV career, but her appearances on the small screen are just heating up. With her wedding to Prince Harry officially less than two weeks away, Hollywood is going all in on specials and retrospectives as one of its own prepares to become a member of the British royal family. Thankfully for viewers, there are myriad choices to choose from, as varied as Lifetime’s upcoming movie about the couple and a special edition of “20/20” set to air the night before the big day. Check out the handy guide below to get all the details on what’s airing when.

“The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan,” E!

The entertainment cable network gets a head start on the competition with this wedding special, which will look back at how Princess Diana and Kate Middleton redefined the royal family and also look ahead to how Markle will change the royal family’s public persona in the years to come. The guests for the broadcast, including “Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown, will also revisit Diana and Kate’s big days while making predictions for Meghan’s walk down the aisle.

“Meghan Markle: An American Princess,” Fox

The network behind the reality competition “I Want to Marry ‘Harry’” gets into the fray with this two-hour special featuring interviews with Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell and Prince Harry biographer Katie Nicholl. The telecast promises to “give viewers a unique look and insight into her journey,” from Southern California girl to soon-to-be British royal.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” Lifetime

Markle may be done with Hollywood, but Hollywood isn’t done with her. This TV movie stars Murray Fraser (“The Loch”) and Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones”) as Prince Harry and Markle, respectively, and details the romance, going back all the way to their first date and the intense media circus ignited when the duo went public.

READ MORE: Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan' promises a feminist-friendly love story and a touch of Princess Di »

“Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle,” Smithsonian Channel

This regular series devotes an hourlong special episode to Markle. The special installment will compare Markle’s journey to those of other actresses who transitioned from Hollywood royalty to actual royalty, most notably Grace Kelly and Rita Hayworth. The episode will also examine the beginnings of her relationship with Prince Harry, and look ahead to how the royal family will impact her, and how she’ll impact the royal family.

“ Royal Wedding Watch,” PBS

Why stop at one special? Former “Today” anchor Meredith Vieira and British TV personality Matt Baker will host a five-part series from London in the days leading up to the wedding. Along with Historic Royal Palaces’ joint chief curator Lucy Worsley and BBC presenter Anita Rani, who will provide nightly updates from wedding venue Windsor Castle, the team will touch on everything from royal etiquette to wedding planning.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's divorced parents and Lady Diana's siblings will have roles in the royal wedding »

“Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan,” NBC

Hosted by “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the hourlong broadcast will span three continents (Europe, Africa and the United States) to offer viewers “an exclusive and unprecedented glimpse” into the couple’s relationship. That also includes telling the stories of Harry’s fellow soldiers injured overseas and those who have influenced and inspired the now-former actress. Also expect a wedding preview of sorts, with insights on Markle’s dress, the cake, the flowers and even the wedding venue itself.

“20/20,” ABC

While many of the specials leading up to the big day are focusing on new royal family member Markle, the newsmagazine will report through the lens of Prince Harry. The special promises a deep dive into the two most important women in his life: his late mother, Princess Diana, and his bride-to-be, particularly examining similarities between the two. The broadcast will also cover last-minute details of the wedding hours before it begins.