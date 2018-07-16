To help you feel young again, Nickelodeon is reviving 'Rugrats'

The show’s original creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain will return as executive producers. Production on the TV series already has begun. An airdate and casting will be announced at a later date. The movie will be written by David Goodman (“The Orville,” “Family Guy”) and is slated to be released on Nov. 13, 2020, by Paramount Players, a division of Paramount Pictures.