Mysteries abound in the new Michael C. Hall series ‘Safe’ on Netflix

Tom's best friend Pete (Marc Warren) appears to jump in and help in the search. Detective Sophie ("Sherlock's" Amanda Abbington), who knows Tom personally, also devotes her time and effort to finding Jenny and the boyfriend with whom the teen seemingly vanished into thin air. Detective Emma (Hannah Arterton) just joined the force but appears to already have files on at least one of the locals. Is she stalking him, or does she know something more about him that might aid the investigation?