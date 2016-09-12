'Saturday Night Live' continues revamp with four new cast members

The cast for the 42nd season of “Saturday Night Live” rounded further into shape on Monday with the announcement of two more new cast members: Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor.

The news comes in the wake of some veteran departures from the “SNL” cast, including Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam (Jon Rudnitsky, a newcomer last season, also won’t be returning). Last week two new featured performers were announced: Chicago-based stand-up comic Chris Redd (seen in Andy Samberg’s “Popstar” film as well as the hit series “Empire”), along with Mikey Day, who has written for “SNL” since 2013 as well as the NBC variety show “Maya and Marty.”

Newcomer Moffat also has roots in Chicago as part of the city’s Second City improv scene prior to moving to L.A. Villaseñor is a stand-up comic who was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” and creator of multiple short online videos of her impressions, which include Owen Wilson, Gwen Stefani and Zooey Deschanel.

The new season of “Saturday Night Live” premieres on Oct. 1. Hosts and musical guests for the series’ 42nd run have yet to be announced.

