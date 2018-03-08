'Jessica Jones' regroups for Season 2

"We never started Season 1 with 'Here's the issues we want to attack.' " she says. "It was always, "Here's this character, not defined by her gender, but informed by it. She has this encounter in her background with her assaulter, and that's part of the story.' I think that's why it played well, because it was really focused on a survivor versus the incident. That's how we always approach it: we're just telling stories for a character."