Judd Apatow and Pete Holmes talk HBO's 'Crashing' and the future of comedy in the Trump age

With two new shows about stand-up comics coming to premium cable, stand-up comedy may well be the new rock ’n’ roll in 2017.

On the heels of the music-centric series “Vinyl,” “Roadies” and “Sex&Drugs& Rock&Roll,” Showtime has the ’70s stand-up of the Sunset Strip in “I’m Dying Up Here” due this summer. And HBO offered an early look at its glimpse of New York’s modern-day comedy scene, “Crashing,” which debuts Feb. 19.

The series was created by stand-up comic Pete Holmes and executive producer is Judd Apatow, who in addition to his long line of influential comedies is also an experienced comic.

Drawing from Holmes’ time at open mics and “bringer rooms” from early in his career, as well as his experience as someone raised as a Christian navigating that world, “Crashing” will also feature real-life successful stand-up comics Sarah Silverman, T.J. Miller and Artie Lange portraying versions of themselves.

Holmes, who hosted a late-night talk show on TBS from 2013 to 2014, said a half-hour comedy that drew from his own background was a natural step toward reaching a broad audience.

“When I really considered after the talk show what I wanted to do, I asked myself what are the shows that really latch on to me?” he said, noting the importance of characters he could care about. “I kind of had a quiet reset after the talk show ... but I was like, everything aside, what are we here to do? What is the story [I] uniquely can tell?”

“So if you’re really trying to burrow into Americans’ viewing patterns, I think you need to connect on some sort of emotional level,” he said.

The panel took a broader view at its close as Apatow and Holmes were asked about the role of stand-up comedians in facing the coming Trump administration.

“I don’t think we really know,” Apatow began, and went on to express uncertainty about the impact of “brilliant” satirists such as John Oliver, Seth Meyers and Samantha Bee. “I think everyone has to keep it up and pay attention … but I don’t know if it’s the linchpin thing that will alter anything. It may just be about us getting a laugh at the end of a very stressful day of new information.”

“It’s hard to do comedy when what’s happening is so weird,” Apatow said. “We’ve really passed the point where daily offense would be logical if I was writing a movie. Everything now is weirder than the movie ‘Network.’

“It’s a whole new ballgame,” he said.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

chris.barton@latimes.com

Follow me over here @chrisbarton.

ALSO:

Daniel Handler, Barry Sonnenfeld and Neil Patrick Harris on the 'perfect storm' that led to Lemony Snicket on Netflix

TCA 2017: James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' steers into Apple Music

Year in review 2016: After a year of hot takes and backlashes, what are we doing here?