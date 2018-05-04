'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,' 'One Day at a Time' recognized with Television Academy Honors

TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and “One Day at a Time” were among the seven programs recognized for the 11th annual Television Academy Honors, the academy announced Friday.

Saluting shows that “leveraged the dynamic power of television to inspire social change,” the honors also recognized the Disney Channel’s comedy-drama “Andi Mack,” the four-part Netflix documentary “Daughters of Destiny,” the Logo documentary “Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America” and “LA92,” a look at the L.A. riots that aired on the National Geographic Channel.

The teen-suicide drama “13 Reasons Why” returns for its second season May 18, and “One Day at a Time,” a reboot of the 1970s series that has been re-imagined as a timely comedy about a Cuban American family, was renewed for a third season in March.

“Our dynamic television landscape is a catalyst for raising awareness of relevant issues around the globe,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington in a statement released Friday. “We are proud to be part of an industry that spreads understanding, uncovers truth, encourages compassion and shines a light on darkness.”

The seven shows will be honored May 31 with a reception at Hollywood’s NeueHouse.

