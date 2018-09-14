Review: Hulu's drama series 'The First' stars Sean Penn as an astronaut whose greatest challenges are right here on earth

We meet the widower and single father at what appears to be another low period in his life. He was chosen to command the first mission to colonize Mars only to be relieved of his duty by the head of the project, Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone). She’s an Elon Musk-type whose scientific exploration operation Vista relies partly on government funding. We don’t learn in the first three episodes reviewed here why she pulled Hagerty from the mission, but it is clear that he’s a rebel who moonwalks to his own tune.