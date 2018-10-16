Review: Mary McCormack is more than all right in 'The Kids Are Alright'

It seems possible that Mike and Peggy do not love all their children equally, as parents are more or less forced to say they do, and similarly, in any series with so many regular characters, some are going to get lost. Still, one manages to distinguish among them fairly quickly. Among the more distinct are oldest brother Lawrence (Sam Straley), who returns home for the summer from the seminary with hair like Jesus wore it to be his father's political foil; third son Frank (Sawyer Barth), a middle child among the older siblings and a bitter, meddling snitch; Joey, who is a quiet trouble; and Pat (Santino Barnard), the next-to-youngest, small and fearful.