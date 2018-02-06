He's America's TV dad. Get to know 'This Is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia

The actor — who up until now was best known for his breakout roles as Jess Mariano, the moody bad-boy boyfriend to Rory in "Gilmore Girls," and Peter Petrelli, the medical caregiver with superhuman powers in "Heroes" — is very much like the genial, family man-type character he currently portrays. A floor-to-ceiling photo collage of friends and family lines a wall in his kitchen. He built part of his backyard patio with his father, Peter — their names are inscribed in the concrete footings. And as a hobbyist photographer — nearly every drawer in his office is a warehouse for lenses, film, etc — he is known to take pictures, whether on set or in life, and gift them as keepsakes.