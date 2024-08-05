Pax Jolie-Pitt released from ICU after suffering ‘complex trauma’ from e-bike accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, leaves the ICU a week after he was hospitalized after a traffic collision. He is expected to undergo physical therapy.

Pax Jolie-Pitt is on the road to recovery after he landed in the hospital as a result of a traffic collision on an electric bicycle.

The 20-year son of Oscar-winning actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt left the ICU this weekend, People reported Sunday. Pax suffered “complex trauma” but is now on the mend and set to begin physical therapy, an unnamed source told the outlet. Additionally, “Girl, Interrupted” star Jolie has visited her son regularly during his hospitalization.

“They are all very close,” the source said.

Jolie-Pitt was hospitalized July 29 after he ran his e-bike into the rear of a stopped vehicle at an intersection in Los Feliz. At the time of the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Los Feliz Boulevard and Hobart Boulevard, neither Jolie-Pitt nor the driver of the stopped vehicle showed evidence of driving under the influence, Los Angeles police confirmed.

Jolie-Pitt was not wearing a helmet at the time of his accident and was hospitalized in stable condition, LAPD said last week.

Jolie-Pitt is the second-eldest of Jolie and Pitt’s six children. His siblings are Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The family, according to People, is “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care [Pax] received.”