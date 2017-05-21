Everything you need to know before tonight's 'Twin Peaks' premiere

David Lynch and Mark Frost have assembled a cast of 217 for their Showtime revival of "Twin Peaks," including many returning performers from the original series — as well as other Lynch veterans, like “Twin Peaks” newbies Laura Dern and Naomi Watts.

Here's a look at some of those coming back and where their characters left off 25 years ago — assuming, of course, they're playing the same parts. However, with "Twin Peaks," you never know.

Suzanne Tenner / Showtime Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in the 2017 return of "Twin Peaks." Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in the 2017 return of "Twin Peaks." (Suzanne Tenner / Showtime)

Who: Kyle MacLachlan

Character: FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, lover of cherry pie, coffee and Tibet

Where the character left off: After venturing into the mysterious Black Lodge, he is inhabited by the evil spirit Bob.

Where you’ve seen him since: “Desperate Housewives,” “Sex and the City,” “Showgirls” and “Portlandia.”

Suzanne Tenner / Showtime Madchen Amick as Shelly Johnson (left) and Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings (right) in the 2017 return of "Twin Peaks." Madchen Amick as Shelly Johnson (left) and Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings (right) in the 2017 return of "Twin Peaks." (Suzanne Tenner / Showtime)

Who: Madchen Amick

Character: Shelly Johnson, a waitress at the Double R Diner and local beauty who dropped out of high school to marry Leo Johnson, an abusive trucker/drug-trafficker. Had an affair with Laura Palmer's boyfriend, Bobby Briggs.

Where the character left off: Contemplating marriage to Bobby, even though she was still technically married to Leo.

Where you’ve seen her since: Currently starring in the CW’s “Twin Peaks”-inspired Archie comic series “Riverdale.”

Who: Peggy Lipton

Character: Norma Jennings, owner of the Double R Diner. Married to jailbird/creep Hank Jennings, but secretly carrying on with her old boyfriend, Big Ed. Her sister, Annie Blackburn, also dates Agent Cooper.

Where the character left off: Dismayed by Nadine’s transformation, which jeopardizes her long-deferred dream of marrying Ed.

Where you’ve seen her since: In “Angie Tribeca,” opposite her daughter, Rashida Jones.

Who: Sherilyn Fenn

Character: Audrey Horne, daughter of wealthy businessman Ben Horne and classmate of Laura Palmer, who had a major unrequited crush on Agent Cooper.

Where the character left off: Chained to a bank vault to protest a real estate development that threatened an endangered species when a bomb went off, leaving her fate unknown.

Where you’ve seen her since: “Shameless,” “Ray Donovan” and a guest spot in a “Twin Peaks”-themed episode of “Psych.”

Patrick Wymore / Showtime Harry Goaz as Deputy Andy Brennan in the 2017 return of "Twin Peaks." Harry Goaz as Deputy Andy Brennan in the 2017 return of "Twin Peaks." (Patrick Wymore / Showtime)

Who: Harry Goaz

Character: Andy Brennan, a sweet but simple deputy in the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department, who had an on-off romance with Lucy Moran.

Where the character left off: Declaring his love for Lucy following an attack at the Miss Twin Peaks pageant.

Where you’ve seen him since: In the “Twin Peaks”-ian NBC series “Eerie, Indiana.”

Suzanne Tenner / Showtime Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Moran and Harry Goaz as Andy in the 2017 return of "Twin Peaks." Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Moran and Harry Goaz as Andy in the 2017 return of "Twin Peaks." (Suzanne Tenner / Showtime)

Who: Kimmy Robertson

Character: Lucy Moran, the baby-voiced, spacey receptionist at the Sheriff's Department.

Where the character left off: Preparing to settle down with Andy, while pregnant with a baby who may or may not be his.

Where you’ve seen her since: Guest roles in “Marry Me” and “Angel From Hell.”

Chris Pizzello / AP Sheryl Lee at the 2017 premiere for "Twin Peaks." Sheryl Lee at the 2017 premiere for "Twin Peaks." (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Who: Sheryl Lee

Characters: Laura Palmer and Maddy Ferguson, Laura's lookalike cousin

Where the character(s) left off: Both girls were murdered by Laura’s father, Leland Palmer, under the command of Bob, but were later seen in doppelganger form during Cooper’s fateful visit to the Black Lodge in the series finale. “I’ll see you again in 25 years,” Laura told Cooper.

Where you’ve seen her since: “Winter’s Bone” and “Cafe Society.”

Who: Ray Wise

Character: Leland Palmer, a well-respected attorney whose hair turned white following the murder of his daughter Laura. It’s eventually revealed that Leland killed Laura while possessed by Bob, a man who flicked lit matches at him as a child.

Where the character left off: Dying in Agent Cooper’s arms after confessing to killing Laura, Maddy and another girl, Teresa Banks. He also appeared as a doppelganger in the series finale, telling Cooper, “I did not kill anybody.”

Where you’ve seen him since: All over the place, including “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Wendy Robie at the 2017 premiere of "Twin Peaks." Wendy Robie at the 2017 premiere of "Twin Peaks." (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

Who: Wendy Robie

Character: Nadine Hurley, wife of gas station owner “Big Ed” Hurley. Known for her distinctive eye patch, intense dislike of noisy drape runners and superhuman strength.

Where the character left off: After a period in which she regressed to her teenage self and dated a high schooler, Nadine snaps out of it when a sandbag falls on her head during a melee at the Miss Twin Peaks pageant.

Where you’ve seen the actor since: Guest roles in “Party of Five” and “Quantum Leap.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Everett McGill at the 2017 premiere for "Twin Peaks." Everett McGill at the 2017 premiere for "Twin Peaks." (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

Who: Everett McGill

Character: “Big Ed” Hurley, local gas station-owner. Married to the eccentric Nadine, but carrying on an affair with his high school sweetheart, Norma Jennings.

Where the character left off: About to file for divorce from Nadine to marry Norma — finally — until Nadine suddenly returns to her normal (read: angry) self.

Where you’ve seen him since: In Lynch's movie “The Straight Story,” but probably not much else. He came out of retirement to star in the “Twin Peaks” revival, and Lynch had to seek help on Twitter to track him down.

Not returning (as far as we know): Lara Flynn Boyle (Donna Hayward), Joan Chen (Josie Packard), Michael Ontkean (Sheriff Harry S. Truman), Piper Laurie (Catherine Martell), Heather Graham (Annie Blackburn)

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

‘Twin Peaks’

Where: Showtime

When: 9 p.m. Sunday

Rating: TV-MA (may be unsuitable for children under the age of 17)

Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth.

meredith.blake@latimes.com

Follow me @MeredithBlake