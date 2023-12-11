The streak is over redux: Shemar Moore to present Susan Lucci with lifetime Emmy

Two soap opera icons will again meet onstage Friday when Shemar Moore presents legendary television actor Susan Lucci with a lifetime achievement award at the 50th Daytime Emmys.

“It’s really totally amazing,” Lucci told “Good Morning America” on Monday. “We heard people say that ‘I’m humbled,’ I know what that feels like. I’m so humbled by this. ... My first thought is ‘Oh my goodness, have I achieved enough in my lifetime to [warrant the award]? ... I mean, I’m not Meryl Streep.”

Lucci has garnered 21 Daytime Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama series while playing Erica Kane on “All My Children.” She finally won the award in 1999 after being nominated 19 times. The 76-year-old actor portrayed Kane for 41 years from 1970 to 2011, when the long-running soap opera was canceled by ABC.

Moore, while not as decorated as Lucci, has quite the daytime résumé as well. He starred in CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” for 11 years from 1994 to 2005. In 2000, he won the Daytime Emmy for supporting actor in a drama for his role as Malcolm Winters on the soap opera.

Ministry of Gossip Susan Lucci lets it rip over ‘All My Children’ cancellation This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

Since departing the soap world, the 53-year-old actor starred in the CBS drama “Criminal Minds” from 2005 to 2016 and currently leads the network’s procedural drama “S.W.A.T.”

The history between the two soap stars dates back to 1999 when Moore presented Lucci with her first and only Daytime Emmy after she was nominated perennially as the villainous Kane.

“The streak is over!” Moore joyfully proclaimed as he read aloud Lucci’s name. She then received a four-minute standing ovation from the audience as she accepted her long-awaited trophy.

“I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy,” Lucci said in a statement when it was announced she would be honored with the lifetime achievement award in June. “Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Advertisement

Also being honored with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award this year is talk-show host Maury Povich. He hosted his self-titled daytime show from 1991 to 2022.

“I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy,” Povich said in a statement. “I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place Friday at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in Downtown Los Angeles at 6 p.m. Pacific. The awards show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.