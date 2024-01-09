Kaitlyn Dever has been cast to play a pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 — Abby

Kaitlyn Dever will join the cast of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” playing the character Abby.

“The Last of Us” has cast one of its key new players for Season 2.

Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in the acclaimed post-apocalyptic survival drama, HBO announced Tuesday. The characters is described as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

“Our casting process for Season 2 has been identical to Season 1: We look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family,” series co-creators and executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a statement.

Based on the popular video game, “The Last of Us” is set in a world ravaged by the outbreak of a mutant fungus that turns those infected with it into mindless, zombie-like hosts. The first season followed grizzled survivor Joel (portrayed by Pedro Pascal) on a cross country journey with young Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is believed to be the key in developing a cure.

Abby is a key character introduced in the 2020 sequel video game, “The Last of Us Part II.” In the game, which is set a few years after the events of “The Last of Us,” Abby is one of the playable protagonists who comes into Ellie and Joel’s orbit in her quest for revenge. She’s also a member of a militia in conflict with a religious cult.

Dever is known for her roles in films such as “No One Will Save You” (2023) and “Booksmart” (2019), as well as television series such as “Dopesick” and “Unbelievable.”