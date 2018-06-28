Hugh Grant has a killer role in Amazon's 'A Very English Scandal'

Grant, who has been displaying a lack of vanity in his recent choices, does not attempt to look dapper or sway us with his patented half-shy smile. Indeed, at 57, he is perhaps a little worn-in for the part — Thorpe was in his early 30s when he met Scott and 50 when the case went to trial — but he is very good, marshaling his charm against other characters while letting the viewer feel the limits of that charm.