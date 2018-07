Review: 'Who Is America?' Sacha Baron Cohen goes undercover on the comedy warpath again

In the remaining segment of the opening episode, Baron Cohen plays an ex-con ("I made one mistake — just 14 times") bringing his art, made from his bodily wastes and secretions, to a Laguna Beach art gallery. The woman who represents it is willing to take him more seriously than she should, perhaps — though, in fact, the drawings are not bad — and when he shows her a brush he has been assembling from the pubic hairs of famous artists (Banksy and Damien Hirst are the names he drops), she wonders, "Are you asking me for a sample?"