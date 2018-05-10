Wyatt Cenac returns to political comedy with a unique approach to 'Problem Areas' on HBO

I can't speak to and for everybody, but Jason Jones and I will, when we have free time, grab a lunch and catch up. Sam's usually a little busier with her schedule. Then Michelle Wolf, who has a show getting ready to come out, she and I have known each other for years through stand-up, but then when she went to "The Daily Show," even though it was with Trevor [Noah], a lot of the same people that she was working with were people that I had worked with. Trevor and I have exchanged emails and knew each other before he came to "The Daily Show." There is a bit of a network as far as staying in contact and communication with one another.