Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner examine another dark side of America in 'Yellowstone'

Authenticity is a driver for the 48-year-old Sheridan, who grew up on a ranch outside Waco, Texas, and in recent years has lived in Wyoming. In a heather gray T-shirt with “Cowboy” across the front and the weathered, sturdy bearing of a man who could maybe break a stallion before his next meal, Sheridan looked to the changes he’s seen in the mountain West for inspiration in “Yellowstone,” which centers on power, ranching, land development and the dark deeds men will do to further all three.