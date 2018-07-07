Review: If you're worried about missing 'Adventure Time,' 'Summer Camp Island' will help

While "Summer Camp Island" creates its own world and rules, the look and feel of the series — with its mix of the ordinary and the uncanny, its generous apportioning of sentience, its thin line and rubbery animation, its propensity to burst briefly into song — is suggestive enough of "Adventure Time" to be … just suggestive enough of "Adventure Time." In form and content it provides at least a shadow of continuity between the shows, and the coming of the one may ease a little of the pain of losing the other.