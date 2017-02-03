Super TV: A look at some of the best post-Bowl episodes

Love it or leave it, sometimes the best thing about the Super Bowl is the entertainment that follows it. To celebrate Super Sunday, here are five TV episodes that brought something special to their post-game moment.

When “The Wonder Years” debuted after the Super Bowl XXII game in 1988, it wasn’t the first series to premiere in that hallowed time slot, but it was arguably the most successful. America fell in love with the charming tale of how Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) and the country came of age during the late 1960s and early ‘70s.

In 1997, Fox gave the most coveted annual spot on TV to “The X-Files,” then in its fourth season. The episode “Leonard Betts” was the perfect blend of the show’s horror and humanity, featuring a regenerating EMT who feeds on cancer and a corresponding diagnosis for one of the show’s primary players.

It’s hard to remember a time when “Survivor” wasn’t a reality-television staple, but when it arrived after the Super Bowl in 2001, it had aired only a single season. The debut of “Survivor: The Australian Outback” after Super Bowl XXXV scored 45 million viewers and proved that the series wasn’t a flash in the pan, but rather the new face of television.

By 2003, the Super Bowl was back on ABC, and the network opted to give “Alias,” starring Jennifer Garner, the spotlight. “Phase One” was appealing to fans, with a new villain played by Rutger Hauer, but too complicated an episode for new viewers. It was a miscalculation further exacerbated by ABC’s decision to air a Bon Jovi performance immediately after the Super Bowl, bumping “Alias” out of prime time on the East Coast and earning it the lowest overall ratings for a post-game episode since 1987.

ABC scored more of a touchdown in 2006 when it lined up second-season phenom “Grey’s Anatomy” to air after Super Bowl XL. The series unrolled “It's the End of the World,” the first of a two-part episode that began with lead Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) having a premonition of death and ended with her in a life-or-death situation with a problem patient. Only a week later would viewers find out what became of Grey after that cliffhanger first part of the episode. (Spoiler: She lived. The show is named after her.)

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

libby.hill@latimes.com

@midwestspitfire

ALSO

What time does Super Bowl LI start?

A reminder that Apple's '1984' ad is the only great Super Bowl commercial ever — and it's now 33 years old

Ready for the Super Bowl? Score big with these 20 recipes