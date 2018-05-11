All the details on the CW's new shows for the 2018-19 season

Series description: Set in the same universe as recently departed dramas "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals," this series follows the next generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Klaus Mikaelson's daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson; Alaric Saltzman's twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other young adults come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be — or the villains they were born to be?