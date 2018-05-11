All the details on the CW's new shows for the 2018-19 season

The CW is unveiling its new series orders for the 2018-19 season. The next freshman class of shows will join returning veterans like "Supernatural" and the freshman reboot of "Dynasty." The new series orders come as the network prepares to expand into Sundays, its sixth night of programming. Below, find all the latest details on the new series.
“All American”
Series description:: From Greg Berlanti, a drama about a rising high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The series looks at the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Crenshaw and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.
“Charmed”
Series description: A reboot of the WB drama, the series centers on three sisters in a college town who are stunned to discover they are witches after their mother's tragic death. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.
“In the Dark”
Series description:: A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only "witness" to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.
“Legacies”
Series description: Set in the same universe as recently departed dramas "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals," this series follows the next generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Klaus Mikaelson's daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson; Alaric Saltzman's twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other young adults come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be — or the villains they were born to be?
“Roswell, New Mexico”
Series description:: After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, N.M., the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: He's an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance in this update of the teen supernatural series.
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.