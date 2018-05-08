2018 Met Gala recap: Vatican yellow, cardinal red and religious iconography take wing

The dress code for the 2018 Met Gala, which celebrated the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new exhibition "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," was described as "Sunday best." And while it's true that overall the outfits that crossed the arrivals red carpet were perhaps a little but less revealing skinwise than in past years, they actually appeared to reveal a good deal about the celebrities wearing them in that what-does-your-Halloween-costume-say-about-you kind of way. It's a feeling that was heightened by the fact that religion is perhaps one of the least-discussed topics on the red carpet today (or any day).