2018 Met Gala recap: Vatican yellow, cardinal red and religious iconography take wing

The dress code for the 2018 Met Gala, which celebrated the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new exhibition "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," was described as "Sunday best." And while it's true that overall the outfits that crossed the arrivals red carpet were perhaps a little but less revealing skinwise than in past years, they actually appeared to reveal a good deal about the celebrities wearing them in that what-does-your-Halloween-costume-say-about-you kind of way. It's a feeling that was heightened by the fact that religion is perhaps one of the least-discussed topics on the red carpet today (or any day).
There were plenty of people who tackled the theme of the exhibition head on with assorted religious iconography. "Pope" Rihanna, one of this year's event co-hosts, arrived in an exquisitely beaded Maison Margiela dress topped off with a matching mitre, and the Gucci gang of creative director Alessandro Michele, Jared "Jesus" Leto and Lana Del Rey, looking like refugees from a Renaissance tapestry, the latter sporting a breastplate (or necklace, we're not sure which) that included a golden heart pierced with a half-dozen daggers.
The evening was heavy on the regal/religious headpieces with some opting for full-on crowns (Mindy Kaling, Lynda Carter and Madonna were in that camp), others in ornate toppers that seemed to stretch toward the heavens (Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda and Cardi B in bejeweled Moschino, among the most memorable), while some went with more subtle halo-style headgear (Lily Collins was our favorite in this department).
Some went the good-angel-bad-angel route by opting for all-white looks (Kendall Jenner in Off-White, Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung) or all-black (Solange in Iris van Herpen and Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts) with angel-wing motifs both over the top (Katy Perry in custom Versace) and lower-key (Kate Moss in Saint Laurent with a few jets of black feathers sprouting from her collarbone). There also was Evan Rachel Wood making a striking entrance in an Altuzarra ensemble that included a golden metallic feather-covered cape that evoked a pair of angels folded neatly behind her.
The gold feathers put her squarely on trend with the rest of the golden girls Kerry Washington (in Ralph Lauren), Kim Kardashian West (in Versace) and Olivia Munn (in a golden chain mail-inspired H&M Conscious Collection dress). Chain mail and armor (Crusades, anyone?) references were also having a moment with Michelle Williams (in Louis Vuitton) and Zendaya (in Versace) working serious Joan of Arc vibes.
There also were a noticeable number of yellow dresses in the mix, a color that serves as a nod to both the springy time of year and the Vatican flag — of which it is the predominant hue. (One TV commentator, who had already previewed the Met exhibition, referred to the shade as "Vatican yellow"). Team yellow included Amanda Seyfried, Huma Abedin and Gabrielle Union in a Prabal Gurung stunner.
Just as many, if not more, went with shades of red, a color that represents the cardinals of the Catholic Church as well as cartoonish representations of the devil incarnate. Those who memorably had us seeing red on Monday night included Anne Hathaway and Bee Shaffer (both in Valentino), Amber Heard, Priyanka Chopra (in a scarlet-red velvet Ralph Lauren evening gown), Andrew Garfield in a watermelon-red velvet Tom Ford shawl collar cocktail jacket, and Nicki Minaj in a devil of a red dress from Oscar de la Renta. (Minaj even referenced the devilish side of the equation on the red carpet. "I wanted to make sure the bad guy was here," she said by way of explanation, presumably referring to Old Scratch.)
But the evening's best symbolic use of color came courtesy of Lena Waithe, who won the evening — and threw no small amount of shade at the Catholic Church in the process — by hitting the 2018 Met Gala arrivals red carpet in a black tuxedo, which she wore under a voluminous cape constructed from the rainbow-striped gay pride flag.
