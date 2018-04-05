L.A. designer Anine Bing tackles a new fashion category with the debut of her Bing Kids collection

While creating the line, Bing said she was careful not to be too precious about the pieces, focusing instead on designing a collection in which kids could be kids. "I want it to be easy for the parents, and I want kids to play in [the pieces] and have fun and not have to be careful," she said. For Bing, part of that "ease" was making the collection largely unisex. "It's not too girlish and not too boyish. It's cool and effortless. It's for everybody. I don't want to put too many rules on it," she said.