Lana Del Rey, Desmond Child and Portugal. The Man receive honors at annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards

Arriving at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards on Monday, rocker Alice Cooper said he came to honor the recipient of the night’s Founders Award, songwriter Desmond Child, whose songs have been recorded by music superstars such as Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, KISS, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Cher and Joan Jett.

“Desmond basically wrote the ’80s,” Cooper said of the Songwriting Hall of Famer. “Back then, he wrote for all the ‘hair groups.’ You’d get him on the phone and say, ‘Desmond, I need a hit.’”

The event

Alice Cooper, right, onstage at the 35th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images for ASCAP

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards (ASCAP is the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) presented the Founders Award to Child; the Vanguard Award to the members of Portugal. The Man; and the Global Impact Award to Lana Del Rey. Also named were the year’s top pop composers and publishers, including Steve Mac, Max Martin, Drew Taggart and Starrah, who all tied for pop music songwriter of the year. Starrah was the first woman so-named since Beyoncé, who received the honor 16 years ago.

The crowd

Kandi Burruss on the red carpet at the 35th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images for ASCAP

Songwriter Paul Williams, the organization’s president, welcomed the by-invitation audience of 750 songwriters, composers, producers and other music insiders including “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kandi Burruss and Tameka Harris , both original members of the girl group Xscape; former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora; Wyclef Jean; and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers.

The program

In tribute to Del Rey, Father John Misty performed her song “Ride,” after which the pop star proclaimed him her favorite artist. Portugal. The Man sang its hit, “Feel It Still,” and in honor of Child, Cooper sang their hit, “Poison.”

The quotes

The members of Portugal. The Man at the 35th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images for ASCAP

“I’ve been a fan of music my whole life,” said bassist Zach Carothers, expressing thanks on behalf of Portugal. The Man. “I’m from a small town in Alaska, and we were always just listening to music — listening to the artists, but when I got older I realized that it’s the songwriters — it’s those people that were actually speaking to me my entire life, shaping who I am.”

In presenting the night’s biggest award to Child, Paul Stanley of KISS said, “Success is difficult, but sustaining it is almost impossible. Des has 40 years of success, and that says it all. You can read a list of all the artists he’s worked with, and it’s humbling and inspiring.” He added that the second song he and Child wrote together, “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” remains the biggest KISS hit to this day.

ASCAP Chief Executive Beth Matthews, from left, Desmond Child and Paul Stanley at the 35th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. Lester Cohen / Getty Images for ASCAP

“I would not be here tonight if it weren’t for Paul Stanley,” said Child, accepting the award. “Paul has been a loyal friend and mentor who taught me [and] KISS Rule No. 1, that ultimately no matter what the critics say human beings only want to hear big fun songs full of hope. … I use those rules for almost everything I’ve done since then.”

