Collagen embedded in fabric — a fashion collection from Buki is meant to let you dress your way to softer skin

The Collagen Collection includes women’s turtleneck, scoop-neck and V-neck long-sleeve shirts, which are form-fitting and can be used as layering pieces; a hoodie; a scarf; and a pillow cover — all in black — priced from $98 to $178. Buki will release more women’s clothing such as pajama sets in gray and blush pink in November as well as pants, a dress and men’s T-shirts in 2019. The company also offers a variety of clothing options for men and women outside of the Collagen Collection.