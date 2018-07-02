Porsche Design revs up its West Coast style profile with limited-edition watch, Aug. 3 L.A. runway show

First out of the starting gate is a runway show at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. on Aug. 3 that will include looks from the fall and winter 2018 Porsche Design collections. (Porsche Design is the car company’s fashion and lifestyle brand.) That event, which will also include a runway presentation by Escada, is being organized in conjunction with L.A. Fashion Week and is in support of the yearlong “Porsche Effect” exhibition at the Mid-Wilshire museum. Open to the public, tickets start at $200; additional information — and a link to buy tickets — can be found at petersentickets.org.