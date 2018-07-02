Porsche Design revs up its West Coast style profile with limited-edition watch, Aug. 3 L.A. runway show

Porsche, which is headquartered half a world away in Stuttgart, Germany, is revving up its style profile here in the Golden State with upcoming events in August and September.
First out of the starting gate is a runway show at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. on Aug. 3 that will include looks from the fall and winter 2018 Porsche Design collections. (Porsche Design is the car company’s fashion and lifestyle brand.) That event, which will also include a runway presentation by Escada, is being organized in conjunction with L.A. Fashion Week and is in support of the yearlong “Porsche Effect” exhibition at the Mid-Wilshire museum. Open to the public, tickets start at $200; additional information — and a link to buy tickets — can be found at petersentickets.org.
From Sept. 27 to 30, the Porsche party moves some 300 miles north to Laguna Seca, Calif., for Rennsport Reunion VI, which is billed as the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars and drivers. This will be the third time in a row the facility, now known as WeatherTech Raceway, has been the site for the event. Previously the facility had hosted the Porsche event in 2011 and 2015.
Also, in honor of the upcoming four-day family reunion of Porsche enthusiasts, Porsche Design made a special commemorative timepiece called the Chronotimer Rennsport Reunion VI available for pre-order in late June. Details on the extremely limited-edition watch include a matte black dial (inspired by the instrument panels on the dashboard of Porsche race cars), red and white markers (a nod to the colors of a racetrack safety sideline) and a Rennsport Reunion VI logo at the 3 o’clock position. A nod to the 70th anniversary of the Porsche sports car, only 70 of the $6,800 timepieces are being offered for sale.
Pre-orders placed through the Porsche Design website are expected to ship in September, and remaining watches in the series will be available on-site at the event. There’s a pretty good chance they won’t last that long. As of this writing, just over half the watches had already been snapped up.