Laverne Cox and other Hollywood stars party at Sunset Tower Hotel before the 69th Primetime Emmys

So many stars popped into the Entertainment Weekly soirée at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood that they had to stand in line if they wished to walk the red carpet.

Inside the party space on Friday, guests carved out a spot to dance, while others spent every moment mingling with past and present Emmy nominees, industry insiders and all the other VIPs present.

In the crowd were Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and Ryan Michelle Bathé of “This Is Us”; Ariel Winter, Sarah Highland and Rico Rodriguez of “Modern Family”; Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp of “Stranger Things”; Rhea Seehorn of “Better Call Saul”; Kathryn Hahn of “Transparent”; Laverne Cox of “Orange Is the New Black”; Leonardo Nam of “Westworld”; and Jordana Brewster of “The Fast and the Furious.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly Finn Wolfhard, from left, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo attend the 2017 Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Friday. Finn Wolfhard, from left, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo attend the 2017 Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Friday. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

This shindig, which was sponsored by L’Oreal Paris, featured — in addition to cheeseburgers, fries and a chance to catch up with TV stars — servers carrying trays of mascara.

Just beside the patio, Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and his brother, actor Josh Meyers, chatted with friends.

Did the talk show host have any predictions for the Emmys? “I predicted Hillary was going to win,” he said. “So, what do I know?”

Sharon Lawrence of “Me, Myself and I” didn’t offer predictions either but said she was already happy with the 69th Primetime Emmys. That’s because last week, as the first awards were handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys, Gerald McRaney — also known as Dr. Nathan Katowski on “This Is Us” — took home an Emmy for guest actor in a drama series.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly Jason Lewis, from left, Arielle Kebbel, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Breeda Wool and Bernardo Saracino at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmys party in West Hollywood. Jason Lewis, from left, Arielle Kebbel, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Breeda Wool and Bernardo Saracino at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmys party in West Hollywood. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Ellen Olivier is the founder of Society News LA.

