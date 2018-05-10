Luxury Garage Sale brings vintage pieces to Westfield pop-ups, Nanushka offers Eastern European styles at Platform

Eastern European fashion brands don’t have too many pop-up events in Los Angeles. And that’s why the Nanushka pop-up at Platform in Culver City is noteworthy, L.A. fashionistas. The Budapest-based brand, which was started by designer Sandra Sandor, has had some recent milestones. It had a New York Fashion Week debut earlier this year and opened a flagship store recently in its home city. And its pieces have been seen on high-wattage celebs including Gigi Hadid.

The Los Angeles pop-up “has the feel and concept of our Budapest store,” Sandor said. “Los Angeles is currently one of the most exciting fashion destinations with a very strong aesthetic. It’s where we have a big following and where we think the future of retail is.”

The Melon dress from Nanushka is available at the label's Platform pop-up in Culver City. Nanushka

The Platform pop-up carries perennial top-sellers such as the label’s Melon dress, a slender knit style, and the Riley, a button-front, non-crease linen dress.

In-store prices are $180 and more, and the pop-up will pop down at the end of June.

Nanushka pop-up at Platform, 8830 Washington Blvd., Culver City, www.nanushka.com.

Luxury Garage Sale

Curated vintage and newer finds will be part of Luxury Garage Sale's two-part pop-up event at Westfield Century City and Westfield Topanga. Luxury Garage Sale

The vintage market appears to be thriving, as evidenced by two upcoming Los Angeles pop-ups organized by Chicago-based Luxury Garage Sale, which was founded by Brielle Buchberg and Lindsay Segal. On offer at the pop-ups will be vintage items from as far back as the 1970s as well as newer selections from last season.

“We tailor our items to the clientele in the area,” Buchberg said. In the two local pop-ups, expect to find clothing and accessories from European brands such as Chanel , Gucci, Fendi, Dior and Hermès as well as an offering of costume jewelry.

“We focus on curating and editing so our customers don’t need to spend a lot of time looking through things,” Segal said. “Everything is based on current trends.”

Contemporary pieces from as recently as last season will be up to 80% off retail. Sizes go up to a European 48 — basically a size 16 in the U.S. Prices range from $100 for jewelry to $13,000 for a Hermès Birkin bag.

Luxury Garage Sale pop-ups, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., May 15 to June 15; and Westfield Topanga, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., June 1-30, luxurygaragesale.com.

Procell X Depop

This Def Jam leather varsity jacket is one of the pieces on offer at the Procell Depop collaborative pop-up in Silver Lake. Depop

Bicoastal vintage fans might want to welcome this new fashion partnership. Procell, a boutique in New York’s Lower East Side that specializing in 1990s clothes, is bringing a sample of its inventory to Depop Space, the hybrid studio, gallery and boutique in Los Angeles.

So if you’re looking for a Public Enemy T-shirt, a Def Jam varsity jacket or a delightfully retro Gucci cigar ashtray, consider stopping by Depop’s Silver Lake location through Sunday, after which the merchandise will be available on the Depop app. Depop is a London-based retailer of vintage fashion and accessories, which opened a bricks-and-mortar location in Los Angeles in March.

Procell at Depop, 3515 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, through Sunday, www.depop.com.

Echo Park Craft Fair

Cannabis-imbued beauty and wellness products will have their own showcase at the Echo Park Craft Fair this weekend. Kana Skincare

For the canna-curious, there will be a selection of artisanal beauty and wellness products infused with cannabis available to learn about and sample at this weekend’s annual Echo Park Craft Fair. The surge in interest in cannabis products has led to the unveiling of a special lounge for those age 21 and older at one end of the shopping and craft fair’s location, Mack Sennett Studios.

Owners of brands such as DankGals (CBD and floral bath soaks), Kana Skincare (lavender and CBD sleep masks) and Ambika Herbals (serums and scrubs) will be on hand to answer questions about how to use the products and what to expect from them.

Also in the mix will be THC Design, which will offer its new line of CBD cookie and brownie mix; Kikoko, which will have a showcase of its boutique cannabis teas and apothecary; and Ambika Herbals with its handmade serums made from flowers and herbs from the Rocky Mountains.

Visitors to the lounge can sample the brands. However, there will be no sales on-site, according to lounge organizers HiFi Exchange. Customers will be directed to the brands’ individual websites to place orders.

HiFi Exchange CBD Lounge at the Echo Park Craft Fair, Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave., Los Angeles, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, echoparkcraftfair.com. (There will be a VIP preview event on Friday.)

