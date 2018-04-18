Rick in the Box: Birkenstock celebrates designer collaboration with Rick Owens during L.A. party

The Box is the name Birkenstock has given to the shipping-container-turned-pop-up-shops the footwear brand creates with collaborative partners. And the most recent one — with fashion and furniture designer Owens — opened April 17 and is set to close April 21. The party, co-hosted by W magazine editor in chief Stefano Tonchi and Owens' wife, Michéle Lamy, was a chance to (avocado) toast the Rick in a Box pop-up and limited-edition collection of collaborative footwear and socks it stocks, available at www.rickowens.eu and www.birkenstock.com.