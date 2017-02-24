Adding bold, colorful stripes might be the ultimate way to stand out this spring

Bold, colorful stripes are sartorial perennials, and this season, they’re everywhere, from dresses, tops and capes to chokers, hoop earrings and bags.

It might take some pluck to wear wide stripes, but when you do, you’ll see how these straight lines might make you — and those around you — smile. Here, designers interpret stripes for the coming season.

Fendi’s bow-embellished, wave-inspired, ocean-hued cotton poplin mini dress with ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, $2,250. At Net-a-Porter.com.

Fendi (Fendi)

Balenciaga’s extra-large soft lambskin Bazar shopping bag in a bold multi-stripe with shiny palladium metal hardware and black cotton canvas lining, $2,525. At Balenciaga.com.

Balenciaga (Balenciaga)

Opening Ceremony’s graphic striped, ribbed-knit, figure-hugging maxi dress in a column silhouette finished with ruffled cuffs with metallic threads, $475. At OpeningCeremony.com.

Opening Ceremony (Opening Ceremony)

Gucci’s soft wool and cashmere-blend rainbow-color, slim-style sweater decorated with signature floral applique on neckline, $1,650. At Gucci.com.

Gucci (Gucci)

Gianvito Rossi’s Antibes black-and-white-striped canvas and black suede, ankle-wrapped sandal, $845. At Barneys.com.

Gianvito Rossi (Gianvito Rossi)

MSGM’s multicolor striped, ribbed cotton knit top with off-the-shoulder neckline; also in a green shoulder stripe pattern, $395. At Farfetch.com.

MSGM (MSGM)

Derek Lam’s bold, black-and-white and beige color-block stripe, knit, mock-neck top atop a separate slim-fit straight skirt with hip slits, $895 (top) and $995 (skirt). At DerekLam.com.

Derek Lam (Derek Lam)

Kate Spade New York’s snake-embossed leather black-and-white striped Benson Angelika carry-all bag with adjustable cross-body strap, $548. At KateSpade.com.

Kate Spade (Kate Spade)

Stella McCartney’s hooded, asymmetric hemmed, chunky, wool, knit snow cape in ink, rose and cornflower-blue diagonal stripes with a single button collar opening and dropped shoulders, three-quarter length sleeves and fringed detail along center, $1,535. At StellaMcCartney.com.

Stella McCartney (Stella McCartney)

Dannijo’s multicolor striped Sabra ribbon choker with circle medallion of Swarovski crystals dangling in front, $120. At SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Dannijo (Dannijo)

Tory Burch’s 18-karat gold brass plate and white enamel striped Oro hoop earrings, $125. At SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Tory Burch (Tory Burch)

