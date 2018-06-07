A tale of two timepieces: Rolex ropes the rose-gold rainbow, Baume gets earth-friendly with new watch

Berneron invoked the Gandhi-esque words at the global launch of the Baume in Malibu last month (a locale chosen to emphasize the connection between man and nature — complete with dolphins visible in the foreground and cargo ships in the background) after acknowledging that wristwatches are more statement than necessity these days and that one timepiece wasn’t all by itself going to solve the myriad issues plaguing the planet. “I think we have to understand that the products that we buy today shape the world of tomorrow,” the watch designer said. “So we tried to make watches that [address the problems] of today.” He added that the overarching goal was to “trigger a new way of thinking in watchmaking.”