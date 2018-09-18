Emmys fashion trends: TV mom and daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi go bold with shades of pink

Shahidi, who just started her freshman year at Harvard in Cambridge, Mass., didn’t have much time to pick a gown for the big Hollywood event. Her glam team, including fashion stylist Jason Bolden and hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson, flirted with the idea of showing a bit of her shoulders. Shahidi, who stars in the “black-ish” spinoff “grown-ish” on Freeform, selected a halter dress from Gucci that was accented with crystals along the neckline and a whimsical flower applique at the frock’s center.