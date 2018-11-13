Mr Porter and visvim launch a capsule collection inspired by California's national parks

Available at visvim’s downtown L.A. store and on MrPorter.com, the 28-piece collection includes sneakers and bags and takes inspiration from California’s national parks and, in particular, according to the press release, “the history of the Yosemite Valley Camp 4 rock climbers of the late 1950s and 60s.” This translates as knit cardigans with bear motifs, sneakers bearing Native American war bonnet appliques and hoodies emblazoned with retro-style pennants alongside basics like T-shirts, denim jackets, cotton flannel shirts and sneakers in a color palette that reflects the California outdoors: browns, khakis and moss greens. Prices in the collaborative collection range from $300 (for a lightning-bolt-emblazoned T-shirt) to $5,210 (for a blue quilted-nylon, down-filled jacket).