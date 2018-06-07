Amber Rose talks about body positivity, new Simply Be collaboration

“I think that social media definitely helped with that a lot,” Rose said of why the conversation on size inclusivity has taken hold now. “I think before social media, it was just like you have to be skinny to be in the fashion world and it was just the thing. Now women of all different shapes and sizes are very body-positive. It’s giving a lot of girls the normal model sizes a voice and we’re kind of like, ‘Listen, we’re all beautiful in our own way. We want to be able to wear these cool fashions as well. You need to start making them in our sizes.’”