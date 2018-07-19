Chinese modeling pioneer Du Juan on #MeToo in China and her career moves

It was 2005 when I went to the international fashion weeks. At the time, only a very few Asian faces would be picked up by the big brands to walk the runway, most of them from Korea and Japan, Chinese models were only beginning to get noticed. The shows that used Asian models would only pick one to walk the runway. There were very few opportunities and it was a very hard time. Being alone overseas was a hard time. The language barriers, the food, the roads were all strange to me. On top of that, I had to go to several interviews every day. I was lonely, but the good thing is that time is behind me and I’ve strived through it. Nowadays it’s a totally different era. The international fashion circle has noticed and certainly taken a liking toward Chinese models and the Chinese market. As long as you have what it takes to be a model, you’ll have a chance. There are many opportunities now.