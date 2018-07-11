Melania Trump wears Calvin Klein for concert outing during NATO summit, Elie Saab for evening festivities

Once the Belgian leg of the tour is over, the Trumps will be off to London on Thursday afternoon. Their overnight stay will start by being welcomed by Prime Minister Theresa May at a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. While the president will visit May’s official country residence to discuss foreign policy issues, the First Lady will spend some time with May’s husband Philip, who reportedly bought a new suit for the occasion. The first couple’s high point is planned before their departure — tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.