Melania Trump chooses Karl Lagerfeld outfit for White House press conference

After hosting Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife, Akie, last weekend, and talking trade with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, President Trump welcomed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning. First Lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu joined their husbands at a White House press conference.

FLOTUS wore a outfit designed exclusively for her by Karl Lagerfeld – a white cashmere pencil skirt and jacket. The designer was believed to have been in the mix when Trump was planning her Inaugural Weekend wardrobe. In addition to his own designer label, Lagerfeld is head designer and creative director at Chanel as well as Fendi. The First Lady also wore an all-white ensemble – a belted sleeveless cashmere knit Calvin Klein dress – when she accompanied Azie Abe on a tour of the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

This afternoon the President and Israel’s prime minister planned to meet privately followed by a closed-door lunch before taking part in a bilateral meeting. (Earlier in the day Trump brainstormed with leading retail chief executive officers.) This afternoon the First Lady will keep Sara Netanyahu company though there specific plans were not revealed. Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister’s wife who has kept her day job, along with her public duties, as an accomplished child psychologist at the Jerusalem Municipality Psychological Service.

White is known to symbolize purity, innocence and neutrality, and in color psychology (yes, there is such a study) it is said to be the color of new beginnings. It is also the predominant color of Israel’s flag.

One of Trump’s former opponents, Sen. Marco Rubio, will join the First Couple in hosting a private dinner for the Netanyahus with help from his wife Jeanette. The Florida senator’s wife will no doubt add her own fashion flair to the occasion, having studied fashion design before going on to work as a Miami Dolphins cheerleader and bank teller.

