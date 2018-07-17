Swimwear alert: One-piece swimsuit appears to have eclipsed the bikini this summer

Europe, perhaps the least modest of beachscapes, is experiencing the shift, according to Copelman. “When I talk to my European friends, the younger generation does not want to go topless — they see it as an old-school mentality,” she said. “My thesis is that social media has changed how we perceive each other — you’d never post a picture of yourself topless for so many different reasons. Now it’s about the idea of capturing the moment and engaging in activities.”