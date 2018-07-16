L.A. streetwear brand Rhude pops into Maxfield's Melrose Avenue pop-up space

The brand, for all intents and purposes, in the mind of Villaseñor is a design firm. What started as a line of ready-to-wear in 2014 with a label in keeping with a family tradition in which all names start with “Rh” is, at its core, a place for Villaseñor to practice his love for fine art, whether it be through the garments, sculptural elements or furniture. The pop-up at Maxfield is perhaps the best representation of the different mediums Villaseñor likes to dabble in via Rhude, he said. It also serves as another signpost in a string of streetwear-related pop-ups that have served Maxfield and the brands it has been linked with well.