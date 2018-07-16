Sarah Paulson appears in a cameo in Prada’s short movie

The actress has shown a soft spot for the brand for a long time. Recently, after attending the fashion house’s resort show in New York, she turned up on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet in a custom Prada long-sleeve gown in pale gold with crystals embellishments and styled with a white tulle bow at the neck. Last month, she also appeared at the world premiere of “Ocean’s 8” in New York sporting a fall 2018 dress covered with fluorescent green sequin fringes.