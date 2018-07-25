Designer Shanel Campbell plots her future

I don’t think that I can. I don’t think I have the mental capacity to contribute my creativity to another brand. I’m very particular and I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody, but I want to work like this. I want to express myself in this way and when I’m working at other places I’m always thinking about how I just want to do my own thing. I have a vision of how I want to see black women in more artistic roles. On the runway there are more people of color, but I want there to be more people of color at the top and behind the scenes. I want to create that with my brand.