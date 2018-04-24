Trina Turk teams with Macy's on mini-collection for men and women

The main motif for both men and women is a black-and-white zebra print with a colorful scarf border, as well as a multistripe ikat print and a medallion placement print on matte jersey. Other materials include jersey, cotton linen and some stretch pieces. "It's very world-traveler, gypset-inspired," said Turk, noting that the one-piece swimsuits — a deep V and an off-the-shoulder style — are among her women's favorites because they can also be worn as bodysuits. "Also, how great is it that you can get an ikat print men's suit for $129?" she added.