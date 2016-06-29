Food Daily Dish

9 fried chicken recipes from the L.A. Times Test Kitchen

Noelle Carter
Contact Reporter

When it comes to comfort food, sometimes nothing beats fried chicken. There are few things more beautiful than a delicately seasoned piece of poultry, delicately seasoned and lightly dredged with a dusting of flour, baptized in a pool of sizzling fat to crisp, golden perfection.

Fried chicken isn’t fancy food — eating with your fingers is all but necessary. Still, good fried chicken requires technique, time and dedication. This is not “fast food.”

See all nine fried chicken recipes »

So what is the perfect technique? Do you deep- or pan-fry? Brine in buttermilk or massage the pieces in a flavorful rub? And what about the size of the bird, type of fat (lard, oil, bacon fat … ) and method for draining (paper towels, rack or paper grocery bags)?

No matter what you prefer, we've compiled nine of our favorite fried chicken recipes, including the classic pan-fried chicken recipe below. We even throw in recipes for Korean, Cuban and Vietnamese fried chicken — because fried chicken love is utterly democratic. As it should be.

ALSO

A bowl of warmth: 12 great soup recipes

See hundreds of L.A.Times test kitchen recipes

Wake up to good things: Scones, muffins, cinnamon buns

Follow the food staff @latimesfood

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
81°